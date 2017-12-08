Gorenje gets its own postage stamp. One special item introduced by Slovenia Post

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that Slovenia Post issued a special-edition postage stamp from the Slovenian Industrial Design series, depicting the Gorenje Simple & Logical washing machine.

The stamp has an innovative design and continues the series launched by Slovenia Post several years ago. We invite you to get acquainted with other interesting stamp from Industrial Design series.

Gorenje is a leading European manufacturer of home appliances that offers perfectly thought-out and technologically advanced appliances that simplify our lives. The revolutionary product – the first touch-controlled home appliance – was a global innovation. For Gorenje, it meant the start of a user-centric design approach that emphasizes simplicity of use and which Gorenje continues to pursue under the slogan Life Simplified.

“With the innovative washing machine, a result of Slovenian know-how and development, Slovenia was promoted globally. Now, Slovenia and the Gorenje washing machine will again travel the globe, this time on a postage stamp issued as a part of the series Slovenian Industrial Design. Only the most notable events, highlights and achievements deserve a spot on the stamps.

Gorenje’s washing machine certainly belongs among them. Thus, we are proud to issue the seventh postage stamp of the Slovenian Industrial Design series, bearing the motive of this remarkable Slovenian product,” said Petra Mencigar Cvar, the head of Sales and Development, on behalf of the Slovenian postal service Pošta Slovenije.