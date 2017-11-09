Good King Wenceslas appeared on Christmas 2017 stamps 7 colorful items unveiled by Guernsey Post

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that this year Guernsey Post celebrates Christmas with seven bright and colourful stamps dedicated to “Good King Wenceslas” carol.

This is a popular Christmas song, which tells us about King Wenceslas and his good deeds. Wenceslaus’ life is a powerful illustration of Christian charity and true political leadership that remains relevant today.

“Good King Wenceslas” carol was written by English writer John Mason Neale and first appeared as in Christmas Carols New and Old (1871). This song is quiet unusual as its lyrics has no reference to Christmas. The story told in the carol actually takes place the day after Christmas on December 26, the Feast of St. Stephen. Hovewer, “Good King Wenceslas” has become very popular and has been used in many Christmas related films and TV programs.

Each stamp in this festive stamp issue by Guernsey Post depicts a scene from this beautiful carol that tells the story of a King and his page on a journey in harsh winter weather. One night on the Feast Day of St. Stephen, they met a poor man collecting wood. Wenceslaus asks his page to find out where the poor man lives and to gather meat, drink, and firewood so that they can bring it to the poor man’s home.

This message of kindness and generosity is what makes this song so fitting to Christmas!