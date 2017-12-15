Gibraltar Post issues a bright set of WWF Bat stamps. 4 special items released

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers that Gibraltar Post has released a special set of four attractive stamps on the theme “Bats of Gibraltar”.

The issue was released in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund and the Gibraltar Museum. The stamps were designed by talented Stephen Perera. We encourage you to appreciate the originality of this issue!

The four interesting stamps feature four protected bat species found in Gibraltar and the illustrations depicted on the stamps have been specifically commissioned to a well know wildlife artist Jonathan Pointer.

The Bat species that appeared on these bright stamps are the Greater Noctule Bat (Nyctalus lasiopterus) one of Europe’s largest and rarest bat, the Isabelline Serotine Bat (Eptesicus isabellinus) – first recorded in Gibraltar in 2013, the Schreiber’s Bent-winged Bat (Miniopterus schreibersii) – a cave-dwelling species long established in Gibraltar with 50,000-year-old fossils having been discovered in the archaeological deposits of Gorham’s Cave and the European Free-tailed Bat (Tadarida teniotis) – Europe’s second largest bat.

