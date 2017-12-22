Football as featured in art. 8 new 2018 FIFA World Cup stamps unveiled by Rusmarka

Recently Rusmarka has presented eight postage stamps dedicated to football in art. These stamps were put into circulation to mark the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Russia next year.

StampNews.com would also like to remind you that Rusmarka has already dedicated several issues to this important event. These are stamps dedicated to FIFA 2018 stadiums and a special miniature sheet featuring Zabivaka – an official FIFA World Cup’s mascot.

Football in Russian art has received a fairly broad reflection. Artists and sculptors depicted not only individual episodes of the match, but also elements of the inventory, fans and stadiums. The principles of football portrayal in the XX century were associated with the concept of a harmonious person and patriotic education. The ideas of conquering space and time, the tasks of preparing a physically developed person were very important in such paintings.

The postage stamps feature the paintings Football (1926) by Yuri Pimenov; Football (1928) by Aleksandr Deyneka; Football Player (1953) bas-relief in Moscow Metro by Elena Yanson-Manizer; monument to Vsevolod Bobrov, a football player (2002), by Anatoly Dyoma and Sergey Mikhailov, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup RussiaTM Official Marks.