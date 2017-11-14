Famous Latvian scientists marked with stamps. Three special items released by Latvijas Pasts

StampNews.com invites everyone to have a look at this original stamp issue by Latvijas Pasts that honors the scientists of Latvia. The issue consists of three items that mark the achievements of Lativian scientists in such important fields as medicine, chemistry and astrophysics.

The issue is being released on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Latvia that will be celebrated in 2018. This set of exquisite stamps has been designed by the artist Elita Viliama.

So, let’s take a closer look at each item of this philatelic issue.

The first stamp is dedicated to such famous Latvian astrophysics as Fridrihs Canders, Kārlis Šteins, Jānis Ikaunieks and Arturs Balklavs. Each of these researchers is famous for their achievements. For example, Fridrihs Canders was the first who designed liquid-fueled rocket, Jānis Ikaunieks founded the Latvian Astronomical Society and the popular science magazine The Starry Sky etc.

The second stamp features three famous and very talented Latvian physicians. They are surgeon and academic Pauls Stradiņš who created the Museum of the History of Medicine in Riga, a surgeon and academician Viktors Kalnbērzs and Romāns Lācis who is considered to be the founder of the modern heart surgery in Latvia.

In turn, the third stamp features the most significant Latvian chemists that are widely thought to be the founders of modern physical chemistry. These are Vilhelms Ostvalds , Pauls Valdens and Jānis Stradiņš.

This stamp issue is very important as it shows the scientific potential of Latvia and highlights the important contribution made by its researchers in different areas!