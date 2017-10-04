EUROPA Stamp competition results announced. Three winning entries were chosen by the jury

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know about the results of one of the most famous philatelic competition EUROPA 2017. Last weekend a jury of people from within the philatelic world, picked the best EUROPA stamps of the year.

This year, the theme of the issue was Castles, and as some of the participating countries don’t actually have any castles, creativity was evident throughout the issues.

The best of the EUROPA stamps according to the independent jury was the issue from Finland.

Finland decided to be creative with their issue, and the stamp features a snow castle in the front of the stamp, with a forest-covered hill in the background, and a beautifully lit sky setting the mood. The details in the stamp are quite beautiful, with the footsteps in the snow, and the light from within the snow castle.

The second place in the content was shared between Aland and Italy, with their widely different styles of the issued stamps.

The Italian stamp is one of two issued stamps issued for the EUROPA issue. The stamp depicts Castello Scaligero, which sits on the edge of a cliff, and looks very majestic. The Italian issue is made in a more artistic style, with the contents filling the entire stamp, even outside the frame.

The stamp from Aaland depicts the castle Kastelholm, and shows the castle in the winter with snow setting the mood. The castle is reflected in the lake in front of it, creating a beautiful effect.

In third place, was the issue from Liechtenstein. This issue also consists of two stamps, depicting different castles in the small country.

The two castles depicted are Vaduz Castle and Gutemberg Castle. The stamps depict the two castles as seen from a distance, in order to capture surroundings with forests all around, and mountains in the background. It is not for no reason that these stamps are celebrated as some of the best of the year.