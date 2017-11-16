Christmas Island released its traditional funny Christmas stamps. 2 bright festive items introduced to collectors attention

StampNews.com is glad to present to our readers’ attention the annual Christmas Island Christmas stamp issue that once again places the Christmas theme squarely in a tropical island setting.

Christmas Island has issued its gorgeous festive stamps since 1984. Every year these stamps amaze collectors with their creative and fabulous design.

Humour and playfulness are always on show, both of which are now regular features in this issue. This year’s stamps like the previous ones were created by a famous illustrator Shane McGowan. The two bright stamps show Santa taking time out from delivering presents to practice his golf swing on the spectacular Christmas Island nine-hole golf course.

The playful atmosphere is shown on a special minisheet that shows symbolical Christmas Island`s red crabs that are stealing the golf balls from Santa. In their turn the joyful elves try to help their master and to rescue a Christmas tree that is to be fallen. The sheet also shows many seabirds that have already become a symbol of Christmas Island.

The stamps along with a miniature sheet bear some festive flair that makes these special philatelic items worth your attention!