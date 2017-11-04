Christmas is coming! Five stunning stamps introduced by Australia Post

Australia Post has unveiled its Christmas 2017 stamp issue that consists of five stunning stamps for everyone’s taste. The stars of this philatelic release are two stamps depicting Madonna and Child.

The other three no less interesting items feature the traditional symbols of Christmas. StampNews.com invites everyone to appreciate this festive stamp release and to appreciate their design.

We would like to remind you that the previous Christmas stamp issue by Australia Post also contained some religious and some contemporary stamps giving the stamp collectors an opportunity to choose the design they like.

Every Christmas since 2010, St Mary’s Cathedral is the centrepiece of Sydney’s public Christmas celebrations, with its digital animated light and sound show - Lights of Christmas. These lights illuminate the Cathedral with beautiful images on such themes as peace, joy and goodwill. A highlight of this popular event is the projection of paintings of the Madonna and Child.

So, one of the religious stamps depicts the façade of the cathedral projected with a copy of the Madonnina or Madonna of the Streets by Italian artist Roberto Ferruzzi (1853–1934). The other one shows a projection of the Small Cowper Madonna by Renaissance artist Raphael (1483–1520.

Three non-religious stamps aim to underline the importance of Christmas as a family holiday. They remind us that the festive season is a time to gather with family and friends in a spirit of peace and understanding. These items depict a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, two bells that are one of the brightest symbols of Christmas season and, of course, Christmas presents that are an inseparable and long-awaited part of celebration.