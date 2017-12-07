Christmas greeting carried by angels’ wings. 5 special stamp introduced by Sweden Post

Angels that protect, help and watch over us are particularly welcome at Christmas with their messages of fellowship, caring and joy.

To celebrate this year’s Christmas Sweden Post has released five special festive stamps depicting beautiful angels. These bright items were created by a talented illustrator Sepidar Hosseini.

While designing these festive stamps Hosseini has combined angels’ motive with other familiar seasonal items. The colorful patterned borders surrounding the angels feature saffron buns, fir twigs, oranges, tree ornaments, and many other Christmassy objects.

StampNews.com also invites our readers to take a look at Christmas stamps with the angels motive issued by Bahamas, Argentina and Liechtenstein Posts.

So, this year’s Christmas festive season’s greeting are carried by angels’ wings. It has already become a tradition for the Swedish people to send beautiful Christmas cards with angels and other traditional symbols to congratulate each other with this important holiday. Eight out of ten Swedes would like to receive Christmas cards through the mail. A handwritten greeting in the mailbox franked with a seasonal Christmas stamp is greatly appreciated because it shows how much the sender cares. For many, the Christmas holidays truly begin when the first Christmas cards arrive.

We encourage you to adorn your topical collections with these delightful and bright Swedish Christmas stamps!