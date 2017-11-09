Christmas Animals appeared on new stamps by Canada Post. 4 festive items are available for purchasing

StampNews.com is excited to present the next Christmas stamp issue this time introduced by Canada Post. The issue consists of four items, three of which are dedicated to Christmas animals.

The newly issued stamps celebrate both secular and sacred aspects of the holiday. In 2016 Canada Post presented a similar stamp release that contained three non-religious and one religious Christmas stamp. Such a format has already become traditional!

Canada Post has been releasing bright Christmas stamps since 1964. It has already become a tradition and every year people are invited to frank their holiday mail with festive stamps heralding the Christmas season. Once again this year, Canadians can make their mail merrier with their choice of stamps bearing either sacred or secular imagery.

So, let’s take a closer look at this year’s Canadian Christmas stamps!

This year’s religious stamp was designed by Louise Méthé and it features one of the most famous Christmas paintings – The Adoration of the Shepherds created by Italian artist Tommaso di Stefano Lunetti. This beautiful piece of art depicts shepherds paying homage to the newborn Christ, an event described in the Gospel According to Luke.

The other three stamps of the issue feature the Christmas Animals. These items were designed by Hélène L’Heureux with illustrations by Christiane Beauregard. The stamps depict the animals that are traditionally associated with Christmas holiday. These are a cheery polar bear, a brilliant red cardinal, and a caribou festooned with lights. All three items will add a touch of festive whimsy to your holiday mail.