Chinese New Year celebrated by New Zealand Post. Four special stamps released

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that New Zealand Post has unveiled four special stamps to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year 2018. The beginning of this special Chinese holiday is celebrated on 16 February 2018. According to the lunar calendar 2018 is the Year of the Dog.

A special issue by New Zealand Post consists of special stamps, gold-sheet and medallion issue to celebrate.

Chinese calendar is a lunisolar calendar that is formed on the movement of the moon. With the help of this calendar Chinese people define traditional holidays and choose a lucky day before important activities such as marriage proposal, wedding, praying for pregnancy, traveling. As it is thought the Chinese calendar was discovered by a Chinese Scientist who drew this chart which was buried in a royal tomb many years ago.

As we have mentioned, 2018 is the year of the Dog. This is the 12th animal in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year is controlled by the earth element in its Yang form. It can be a very eventful year with many changes all over the world especially with national security and many changes in the Middle East and Asia.

We also invite our readers to appreciate one more philatelic issue dedicated to Chinese New Year that have been recently released by Åland Post.

The range of philatelic products prepared by New Zealand Post is a perfect gift for celebrating the Chinese New Year.