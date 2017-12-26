Chinese New Year celebrated by Chunghwa Post. 2 original stamps introduced

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Chunghwa Post has introduced two bright stamps to welcome the arrival of the Year of the Dog 2018.

The issue includes a set of two stamps and a souvenir sheet. The stamp designs feature paper cuttings in gold, green, and purple that capture graceful dogs in different stances.

We also encourage you to have a look at an original gold-sheet by New Zealand Post that has been issued to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year 2018.

Occupying the 11th position in the Chinese Zodiac, the Dog symbolizes character traits such as loyalty, compatibility and kindness. Dogs frequently offer kind words and useful advice, always listening and lending a shoulder when necessary.

Let’s study the designs of Taiwan stamps together! The first stamp featuring a golden graceful dog welcomes spring, good fortune and prosperity. In such a way this item brings a message that the Year of the Dog will be a year of a good fortune. The second stamp showcasing a golden dog and peonies expresses the wish for the New Year that “prosperity will come with spring as the dog brings wealth.”

Since 2009 Chunghwa Post has successively released philatelic products of this type, which are particularly rich in philatelic interest. They are highly valued as collectibles.