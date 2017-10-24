Celebrating the beauty of Arctic Birds. Joint issue between POST Greenland and TAAF unveiled

StampNews.com is excited to let you know that Greenland Post has cooperated with TAAF (Terres australes et antarctiques françaises - The French Southern and Antarctic Territories) in creating a marvelous joint issue, which highlights some of the similarities between the two.

Both postal services are relatively small, and although they are located on either side of the globe, they are operating in similar surroundings. In this piece of news we would like to concentrate on two original stamps introduced by Greenland Post.

This joint issue is focused on the wildlife, and in particular on birds native to the Arctic and Antarctic regions. The Greenland’s stamps represent the Arctic Tern and Sea Eagle. So, let`s take a closer look at each item together.

The first stamp depicts the Arctic Tern at the front, with its distinct white and grey body, dark head, and red beak. The Arctic Tern holds the record for being the animal that sees the most daylight during a year. This is because of its extreme migration, which takes it from the Arctic region, all the way to the Antarctic region, and back - all in a single year, giving it an average annual round-trip of more than 70,000 kilometers.

The second stamp features the Sea Eagle in flight. It is depicted with its wings wide spread, holding a freshly caught fish in its claws. Represented on a snowy and mountainous background, the Sea Eagle looks quite magnificent, with its massive wingspan.

This stamp release has an extreme level of detail, which can be contributed to the work of the formidable illustrator and engraver, Martin Mörck, who has created this wonderful issue. Martin Mörck has designed more than 100 stamps for POST Greenland alone, and based on the quality of his work, it is only natural to return to this great artist.