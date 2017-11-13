Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Marie Curie. An exquisite stamp introduced by BH Post

StampNews.com is excited to let everyone know that BH Post has issued a commemorative stamp marking 150 years since the birth of the Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie. This is the limited edition of stamps as only 10,000 copies were issued and put into circulation. The stamp designer is Tamer Lučarević. We would also like to invite you to take a look at the earlier stamps dedicated to Marie Curie issued by France and Jersey Posts.

So, what is Marie Curie famous for? She is a French chemist and physicist of Polish origin. She is also known as a pioneer of radiology and one of the first female scientists. Here are some of her greatest achievements: development of radioactivity theory, invention of separation techniques of radioactive isotopes, and discovery of two new chemical elements - radium and polonium. She is also one of the founders of a new branch of Chemistry - Radiochemistry.

She carried out the first research into the treatment of tumors with radiation, and she was the founder of the Curie Institutes, which are important medical research centers. Marie Curie is not only the first woman who received the Nobel Prize but also the first person who received this award twice. She is also the only woman who received the prize in two different areas. So she became the most respected woman of all times.

The stamp issued by BH Post in honor of this great scientist depicts Marie Curies while carrying some experiments that led to discovery of radium in 1902 – the invention that opened the door to our modern nuclear age.