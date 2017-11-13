Celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi. A special stamp introduced by Russia Post

StampNews.com is glad to present to your attention this special stamp by Russia Post that celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of world famous politician Indira Gandhi. The postage stamp bears a portrait of Indira Gandhi against the background of the India national flag.

The item was designed by Alyona Savina who has also created a first day cover and special cancellation postmark for Moscow. There were only 300 thousands of stamps were released causing a real rush among stamp collectors.

Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi was an Indian politician and central figure of the Indian National Congress party. She was the first and to date the only female Prime Minister of India. Indira held the PM’s office for four terms becoming the second longest serving PM after her father. The time she held office, however, was also the darkest in the history of independent India.

During her reign Indira Gandhi nationalized the banks, and began to develop industry at a rapid pace. One of her main achievements was a breakthrough in agriculture, the so-called green revolution. As a result the country became completely independent from food import for the first time in many years. Thanks to the efforts of Indira Gandhi the first nuclear power plant was launched in Maharashtra.

In 1971 Gandhi signed a Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation with the USSR. Indira Gandhi always pursued the policy of friendship with the Soviet Union and visited the country more than once. Thus the stamp depicting Indira Gandi is quiet popular in Russia now.