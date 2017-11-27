Celebrating 90th Birthday of Mickey Mouse. One stamp introduced by Italy Post

Mickey Mouse – a famous cartoon character created by Walt Disney Company – turns 90 years next year. To celebrate this important event Italy Post has released a special funny stamp that depicts a parody of Dante’s masterpiece Divine Comedy with Mickey as Dante and Goofy as the poet Virgil.

StampNews.com also invites you to appreciate a stamp by Belgium Post that celebrates 80th anniversary tribute to the official mascot of the Disney empire.

A famous Mickey Mouse character appeared in 1928. The first two cartoons were silent, and did not get the popularity. Mickey officially debuted in the short film Steamboat Willie (1928), one of the first sound cartoons.

This event is considered to be the beginning of the era of Mickey Mouse. The character was drawn by a senior animator and partner of Disney Ub Iwerks. He created a recognizable style of Disney films. Mickey was voiced by Walt Disney himself.

This cute mouse, who typically wears red shorts, large yellow shoes, and white gloves, has become one of the world’s most recognizable characters and an official mascot of Walt Disney Company.