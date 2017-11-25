Celebrate the Nativity of Jesus Christ with Romfilatelia. Two festive stamps released

The Nativity of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is one of the most important Christian holidays and a state holiday in more than 100 countries of the world.

To celebrate this important religious festivity Romfilatelia introduced two stamps that illustrate two icons representative for this Christian feast, from the collection of the Church “Saint Elefterie”– the New.

The Church “Saint Elefterie” is one of the largest churches in the Romanian capital. The church marks the entrance to one of the most picturesque neighborhoods of Bucharest. With a remarkable architecture and recently restored painting, the Church shelters a valuable collection of icons.

The first stamp in this bright festive issue depicts the Holy Family – an icon that illustrates Virgin Mary receiving the shepherds arrived to worship the Child Jesus Christ. The icon contains the traditional symbols of Christmas such as the stable, the shepherds, but also the star that illuminates and watches over the blissful moment. All these elements were mentioned in the Gospel of Luke and Matthew.

The second stamp contains the image of another valuable icon, wood picture – the New is the Mother of God with the Child. This icon is bright symbol of Christianity and an emblem of universal maternity. The Virgin Mary, especially honored by the Christians, is a model of humbleness, dedication and obedience in relation to God.

StampNews.com invites everyone to appreciate this special philatelic release and wishes you Happy Christmas, peaceful holidays together with all your beloved ones!