Bucharest Circus as one of the brightest tourist destinations in Romania. 4 colourful stamps introduced by Romfilatelia

Romfilatelia has dedicated its next bright philatelic issue to one of the oldest and most popular Romanian cultural and entertaining establishments – the Bucharest Circus. The issue consists of four colourful stamps dedicated to this traditional institution, which, over time, grew into the elite of the World Circus. StampNews.com also invites you to appreciate the previous Circus stamps issued by Romfilatelia, Monaco Post, Finland Post and USPS.

The Bucharest Circus is a giant circus set under a big-top. It can accommodate more than 3,000 people who come here to enjoy the spectacular and exciting performance held here on the regular basis. The circus is also a popular venue for various concerts and holiday markets. Built in 1960-1961 the circus is listed as a historic monument grabbing attention of thousands of tourists who visit Romania every year. Today the Bucharest Circus is world famous under the name the Globus Circus.

The stamps issue dedicated to this great place has the following designs:

The 3.50 lei stamp features the poster of a 1995 show.

The stamp with the face value of lei 4 illustrates a horses’ show.

The third item with the face value of lei 4.50 contains the image of the contortionist acrobat.

The fourth stamp with the face value of lei 15 features a clown – a symbolical image of the Globus Circus.

Romanian acrobats, artists and clowns are universally recognized. They brought home to Bucharest no less than 3 Bronze Clowns, a Golden Lion and many other awards, most of them obtained at the prestigious Monte Carlo Circus Festival that is being commemorated by Monaco Post annually.