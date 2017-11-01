Best Europa stamp 2017 – Public Prize. Turkey Post won online competition through public voting!

StampNews.com is excited to share the results of PostErop 2017 public voting: Turkish PTT (Turkey), Poczta Polska (Poland) and Posta Moldovei (Moldavia) were revealed as the emerging top three winners, respectively. It’s the fourth time Turkey wins the on line voting and since 2011 they always finished in the top 2! They won in 2011, 2013 and 2015 and finished 2nd in 2012 and 2014!

The stamp has been selected via the internet! All people could vote through PostEurop’s website! We also invite you to get acquainted with those beautiful stamps that won the PostEurop’s Jury Prize.

The winning Turkish stamp pictures Kars Castle in northeastern Turkey. The fortification dates back to 1153, although the castle has been destroyed and rebuilt several times over the centuries. Turkey also issued a 1.60-lira Europa stamp showing Bayburt Castle.

The stamp by Poland Post depicts Pieskowa Rock Castle that is located within the boundaries of the Ojcow National Park, 27 km north of Krakow. Currently it is the seat of the Wawel Royal Castle Museum.

The stamp by Moldova Post represents Mimi Castle located in Bulboaca, Anenii Noi, is an architectural monument of a national importance. It is built at the end of 19th century at the command of the governor and the winemaker Constantin Mimi.

Anita Haggblom, chair of the Posteurop stamps and philately working group, commented:

“I am very proud to see a record number of entries with such beautiful designs! These incredible stamps display such beautiful landmarks of our diverse culture, which is spread throughout Europe. I am also happy to see that the designers used their creativity to achieve many different interpretations of this theme, also by using different production techniques, including engravings, varnishing and photography”.