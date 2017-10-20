Australia Post celebrates Fair Dinkum Aussie Alphabet with its third issue. 5 bright and humorous stamps continue a famous series

StampNews.com is excited to let all stamp enthusiasts know that Australia Post marked the Fair Dinkum Aussie Alphabet with its third release of a quirky set of true-blue alphabet stamps. Offering a quirky take on Australia and its culture this humorous alphabet has already become an es-sential acquisition for every true Aussie.

We also invite you to take a look at the first and the second Fair Dinkum Aussie Alphabet stamp releases and appreciate their bright design.

The Fair Dinkum Aussie Alphabet series of stamps provides us with a great opportunity to learn more about the Australian culture and reveal its some hidden sides. So, these incredible stamps explore the unique brand of “Aussie” humour and showcase the Australians’ ability to laugh at themselves.

The five stamps that have been recently revealed depict one letter of the alphabet and the things the names of which starting with is letter. Within each stamp-sized scene, there are places, products, lexicon, cultural icons and native fauna beginning with the featured letter. Australia Post designed stamps in such a way in order to identify as many elements as possible and string together a good old Aussie yarn.

Gavin Ryan, the stamps illustrator, has created some cracking images for five letters of the alphabet: B, G, J, K and U. Let’s get acquainted with the design of each items together!