Art of the North celebrated by Australia Post with stamps. 4 creative items introduced

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Australia Post has prepared for releasing four creative stamps dedicated to the beauty of the northern art. The issue consists of four stamps that depict works by two eminent artists from the northern regions of Australia’s Northern Territory, Banduk Marika and Bede Tungutalum.

Each a little bit quirky item features two works by each artist. All works are part of the collection of the National Gallery of Australia.

So, let’s get acquainted with these aboriginal artists!

Banduk Marika is the youngest daughter of Mawalan Marika, and sister of Wandjuk. Banduk Marika and her sisters are among the first Yolngu women to be encouraged by their male relatives to paint ancestral creation stories. Marika’s medium of choice, linoprint, enables her to depict the ancestral stories in a new way, while respecting the law.

Senior Tiwi artist Bede Tungutalum is a painter, carver and printmaker and one of the founders of Tiwi Designs the well-known Indigenous screen printing business based on Bathurst Island. His works are held in the National Gallery of Australia and in the art collections of the Western Australian, Victorian, Queensland and the Northern Territory governments.

So, the first stamp represents Pukumani poles – one of the most interesting works of Bede Tungutalum. This item represents tutini or pukumani poles - an important element of the Tiwi burial rite. The Pukumani ceremony is unique to Tiwi. It is a 'final goodbye', with singing and dancing accompanying the placement of Tutuni around the gravesite.

The second item represents the work of Banduk Marika “Waterlili and gaya”. It is a linocut printed in yellow ink from a single block.

The third stamp features Bede Tungutalum’s “Untitled”. This interesting piece of art is painted in polymer and natural earth pigments on cotton. It represents tutini or pukumani poles, as described above.

And the last item features “Guyamala” by Banduk Marika. This work of art is a combination of linocut and screenprint. Like many of Marika’s subjects, Guyamala relates her inherited traditional Dreamtime stories. This piece of art explores the theme of Guyurr (the journey) of the Ancestor creators Djankawu to the shores of northeast Arnhem Land.