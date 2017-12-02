Ancient Roman Arenas featured on stamps. 3 bright items introduced by Israeli Post

Entertainment and sporting events constituted a significant part of the cultural activity in ancient Rome. The city rulers built arenas as a way to placate the masses.

Roman soldiers and officials brought their customs to every corner of the vast empire. Thus, these arenas became an important part of the urban landscape in Eretz Israel during the Roman Period.

StampNews.com is glad to let you know that Israeli Post has released three bright stamps depicting some scenes from the life of Romans to mark the arena’s important historical and cultural meaning. The illustrations on the stamps, the sheet headers and the cancellation were inspired by mosaics from the Roman Period and by 18th and 19th century works of art describing that period (books, paintings, posters).

Roman Colosseum and their ruins, reminiscent of the greatness of a militant empire, are located in several cities of European countries. The Roman Empire contributed to the architectural image of many modern states. One of the most famous ancient arenas is the Colosseum of Flavia – one of the masterpieces left by militant Rome. The arenas were used to conduct bloody battles of gladiators and other city public spectacles.

The Jewish Sages rejected the foreign culture brought to Eretz Israel by the Romans and considered it to be a complete contradiction to Jewish culture. “One may go to synagogues and places of Torah study or one may go to theaters and circuses” (Bereishit Rabbah 67:4). However, the Sages were well aware of what occurred at those entertainment venues and used this reality to illustrate their views to their followers.