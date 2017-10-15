An Post released special Che Guevara stamp. The issue caused much controversy in the society

StampNews.com is glad to let you know that An Post has released a controversial stamp to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Che Guevara.

This scandalous stamp received much criticism on social media as people consider that the revolutionary’s legacy makes Che Guevara an inappropriate subject for creating a special Irish stamp in his honor.

The €1 stamp has caused much furor online. Some people even say that An Post should remove it from their branches.

To smooth this situation the representative of An Post claimed that the intention to issue Che Guevara stamp was part of a stamp programme which is signed off by the Government. The Post also says that its stamps should vary and cover the broad interests of the society.

Based on the iconic print by Dublin artist Jim Fitzpatrick, the stamp was designed by Red & Grey Design. Jim Fitzpatrick is the author of this famous print that is now considered to be one of the most iconic pieces of art from the 20th century.

“The stamp, designed by Red & Grey, is based on Jim Fitzpatrick’s artwork, which appears on t-shirts, posters, badges, and clothing worldwide and is now rated among the world’s top 10 most iconic images,” An Post said.

Guevara was a Marxist revolutionary who helped Fidel Castro in his rise to power. Executed by the Bolivian army in 1967, he has since been regarded as a martyred hero by generations of leftists worldwide. Since his death, Guevara has become a legendary political figure. His name is often equated with rebellion, revolution, and socialism.