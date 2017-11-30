Alberts Kronenbergs’ works appeared on Christmas stamps. 3 bright festive items released by Latvijas Pasts

StampNews.com is glad to let everyone know that one more Christmas stamp issue was introduced into postal circle.

These are three bright stamps that feature motifs from Alberts Kronenbergs’ works, a well-known Latvian artist and illustrator of children’s books. Unlike most stamps these festive items are printed on a self-adhesive base.

We also invite you to take a look at Latvian 2016 Christmas stamp issue that is also on the children’s theme.

Alberts Kronenbergs (1887-1958) is known in Latvia, mainly as the author and illustrator of children’s books. This year marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of Kronenbergs, who is especially famous for illustrating such Latvian children’s tales as “Little Shepherd” and “Five Cats”. All in all A. Kronenbergs illustrated about 130 books, including those written by him.

To provide the opportunity for anyone to send mail with the stamps dedicated to the Christmas theme, these stamps are released already on the eve of the First Advent. This year Latvijas Pasts commemorates the artist by issuing Christmas stamps, featuring the works by A. Kronenbergs from various books illustrated by the author. The first day postmark and the special cover are also decorated with A. Kronenbergs’ drawing.