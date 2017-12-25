60 Years of the Space Age celebrated by KEP. 3 special stamps released

StampNews.com is excited to introduce to your attention three special stamps by KEP to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Space Age.

This important historical period began on October 4, 1957, when the first artificial Earth satellite was launched into outer space. The Space Age allowed people to explore the space and discover the universe.

Exactly 60 years ago, the USSR opened the space age of the development of mankind by launching the first ever artificial earth satellite. It was equipped with four antennas and battery-operated transmitters. The spacecraft successfully flew 92 days, until January 4, 1958, having accomplished 60 million kilometers.

There were also other significant achievements as the first manned space flight, made on April 12, 1961 by the Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin; on July 20, 1969, the first human, Neil Armstrong (USA), stepped onto the surface of the Moon.

The Space Age has changed the way we look at our universe, our planet, and even the people around us. There is no doubt that close international cooperation will lead, in the near future, to new outstanding victories in the peaceful exploration of outer space.