Ice skating was an accepted part of the fun social life of Zagreb. The first ice skating club was established in Zagreb on Nov. 15th, 1874 with the first organized ice skating area on what is today known as Mažuranić Square.

On Christmas Eve, December 24th, 1874, they organized the first public ice skating night that has grown into a great sporting event.

To celebrate the 50th Golden Spin of Zagreb – one of the most popular and well-known skating events in the world – Croatia Post has released a special commemorative stamp that features a female figure skater making a graxcious pirouette.

Golden Spin of Zagreb is the oldest skating competition in the world and one of the most famous sport events in Zagreb. In the past 50 years Zagreb hosted the world’s largest skating names who print the rich history of figure skating. This competition has been very important for the development of figure skating worldwide. Most of the top ice skaters started their careers in Zagreb and it has become a tradition within the skating family.

