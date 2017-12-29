25 years of the Czech Republic celebrated with stamps. 2 special items released by Czech Post

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Czech Post has released two special stamps to celebrate 25 years of the Czech Republic. Both of stamps feature elements of the large Czech national emblem that is very important for the nation.

The two bright items that are not sold separately were designed by Jan Maget. Let’s appreciate their original design together!

The Czech Republic as it exists was created on 1 January 1993 as a country building on the traditions of Czechoslovakia. The Czech Republic is famous for its exquisitely decorated castles, rich history and beer. The country is a member of the United Nations, the North Atlantic Alliance, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and other international organizations.

The Czech Republic has an area of 78,866 km2. Prague is the capital city. It is one of the most beautiful and impressive cities in the world, which is constantly growing and developing.

At the moment Prague occupies the fifth place in the list of the richest regions of the EU. In 2017, approximately 10.6 million people lived in the Czech Republic.