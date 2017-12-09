2018 FIFA World Cup Official Mascot appeared on New Year stamps. 3 stamps released by Rusmarka

StampNews.com is happy to inform all philately and sport enthusiasts that Rusmarka has put into postal circle three New Year 2018 stamps depicting Zabivaka – the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official Mascot.

The stamps feature the wolf in three different postures against the New Year background.

We would also like to present to your attention another philatelic issue by Rusmarka featuring this lovely wolf that became a symbol of one the brightest sport events in the upcoming year.

For most Russian citizens New Year is a major family celebration, and its festive customs and traditions are handed down from generation to generation. The New Year has been celebrated on 1 January since 1700 by a Decree of Peter the Great. The celebration has a special value for everyone.

In 2018, FIFA 2018 World Cup ™ will be held in Russia ™ from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Russia will become a host country of this great event for the first time in its history. Football World Cup FIFA 2018 in Russia ™ will be held in 11 cities in 12 stadiums. As this memorable event is awaited by everyone in Russia and in other countries, Rusmarka has decided to depict a wolf named Zabivaka ™ on its festive stamp issue. This wolf has become a real symbol of Russian New Year 2018.