1960s Popular Culture immortalized on stamps. Six bright items introduced by Jersey Post

StampNews.com is excited to introduce to your attention a special stamp issue by Jersey Post that celebrates the 1960s Popular Culture.

These are six bright stamps that explore different aspects of 1960s culture. This the second part in a five-part series issue.

We would like to remind you that the first issue from “Popular Culture” series in 2016. It was devoted to 1950s popular culture.

Jersey is a picturesque island situated just off the coast of France and as such has long been a haven for tourists. Known in the 1960s as the ‘Honeymoon Island’ Jersey was very popular touristic destination at that time. Sex, love and rock & roll was a way of life. It was a way to cope with the frustration the public was feeling over politics.

The 1960s were one of the most creative periods in modern man’s history. Whether it was due to experimentation with drugs or anger over the Vietnam War, the 1960s were an overwhelming decade.

It was a prominent period of large scale socio-political change and counterculture during which people felt increasingly at-ease to express themselves through music, fashion and leisure pursuits. This is no different in Jersey, where the sport of surfing boomed and brought with it a new and exciting culture which has endured to this day.