100 Years Serving the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. 2 special stamps introduced by Norway Post

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Norway Post has released two special stamps to mark 100 years since Norway’s hearing impaired became organized.

This was the start of what would later be called Hørselshemmedes Landsforbund (National Federation for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing).

We are always surrounded by sounds, which are illustrated on the first stamp using dialogue bubbles. For those people who have hearing problems, these bubbles might appear empty. As Norges Døveforbund celebrates its centenary next year, the second stamp features the sign language for “I love you”.

Hørselshemmedes Landsforbund has played a central role in the fight for the rights of the deaf. Today, it works actively to spread sign language. Even though the 100th anniversary is next year, the stamps have been already issued and will be available for the entire anniversary year.

Today Hørselshemmedes Landsforbund is the largest organization for the deaf and hard of hearing in the world. It has more than 62,500 members. The federation works on behalf of people with many different types of hearing impairments. The organization helps everyone who wears a hearing aid or has tinnitus or another type of ailment, such a Menière’s disease.

So, let’s support the activity of this organization and appreciate these bright two stamps!