Year of the Rooster welcomed by Canada Post. One original and colorful stamp released

StampNews.com welcomes our readers to celebrate the end of the Year of the Monkey and the beginning of the Year of the Rooster with this colourful stamp.

Designed by Paprika and featuring calligraphy by Order of Ontario recipient Albert Ng, the stamp features a stylized rooster, its chest proudly puffed out, created out of wavy gold lines. In the lower right corner is the Chinese character ji, meaning rooster. The words also appear vertically in both French and English.

The Year of the Rooster begins on January 28, 2017 and runs until February 15, 2018. The tenth of 12 animals to appear in the Lunar Calendar, the Rooster is considered a sign of good fortune because its name is pronounced similarly to the word jí, meaning lucky or auspicious. Those born under this sign are known for being successful, courageous, confident, honest, hard-working, and punctual.