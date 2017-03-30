World Poetry Day celebrated by Croatia Post. An exquisite stamp introduced

The World Poetry Day is celebrated on March 21 and was declared by UNESCO in 1999. Its purpose is to promote reading, writing, publishing and interpretation of poetry around the world and to, as set forth in UNESCO’s decision on proclamation of the World Poetry Day, “give recognition and fresh impetus to national, regional and international poetic movements.”

Croatia Post has joined this celebration and released an exquisite stamp that is highly recommended to our readers by StampNews.com. Let’s appreciate the design of these items together!

Julius Meinl, a brand that has inspired poets since 1862, is celebrating the World Poetry Day around the globe for the fourth year in a row through a project called Pay with a Poem which replaces money by a more valuable currency – emotions expressed through poetry. The purpose of the project is to stress the importance of poetry in the modern world and to show that poetry can make the world a better place.

The eternal quest for inspiration is at the essence of the culture of Viennese coffeehouses and Julius Meinl, as the ambassador of that philosophy, is reviving poetry, motivating people around the world in their quest for creativity. The vision of the brand is to bring poetry into everyday life in order to show everyone that it can change the world.

With this commercial stamp called “World Poetry Day”, the Julius Meinl brand wishes to additionally spread the awareness about this day, the importance of poets and poetry and to inspire people across Croatia to express themselves, write and share emotions in the form of poems.

The designer of the stamp, Ivona Đogić Đurić, a graphic designer from Zagreb and the Hendrih Feldbauer marketing agency based in Zagreb wanted to add value to this project by creating a commercial stamp that celebrates March 21, World Poetry Day, as well as to visually present poetry as an essential element of everyday life by choosing a pencil from which stems a tree of poetry as the stamp motif.