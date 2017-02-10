World Day of the Sick celebrated by Poland Post. One symbolical stamp introduced

February 11 is World Day of the Sick, an observation started by Pope John Paul II as a way for believers to offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses. People around the world take the time to pray for the sick and for those who work very hard to alleviate the sufferings of the sick on this day. To support this initiative Poland Post has released a special stamp with a symbolic image.

StampNews.com invites collectors from around the world to support all the sick and to appreciate this bright philatelic item!

Pope John Paul II initiated the day in 1992 to encourage people to pray for those who suffer from illness and for their caregivers. The Pope himself had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s a year before, in 1991, and it is considered that his own illness was impetus for his designation of the day.

World Day of the Sick was first observed on February 11, 1993. February 11 is also the Catholic Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, which a name is given to the Virgin Mary in honor of the apparitions that were said to have been seen in and around Lourdes, France, by a young girl called Bernadette Soubirous. The Church canonized Bernadette as a saint several years later.