World Aquatics Championship celebrated by Magyar Posta. One lovely stamp introduced

Magyar Posta welcomes the 17th World Aquatics Championship to be held in Budapest and Balatonfüred by issuing a commemorative stamp. The stamp is based on the artwork created by Graphasel Design Studio and graphic artist Tibor Tatai.

StampNews.com encourages philately enthusiasts to access a lovely design of this philatelic item!

World championships in aquatics have been organised under the auspices of the International Swimming Federation since 1973. In the first championship, champions were awarded in Belgrade in four categories - swimming, synchronized swimming, diving and men's water polo. 43 years after the first championship, the 17th world aquatics championship will be hosted by Budapest and Balatonfüred. This is not only the most important sporting event of the year in Hungary, but - following a steady development in recent decades - the championship has become a world sporting event which, after the Olympic Games, generates the greatest interest.

The commemorative stamp whose atmosphere is determined by the light blue base colour which makes a reference to the water shows the World Championship mascots and the logo of the World Championship. In addition to the design motifs of the event, the first-day envelope shows the logo of the International Swimming Federation and symbols referring to the sports branches, while the first-day stamp is also decorated with the World Championship logo.