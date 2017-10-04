WOPA becomes WOPA+ and launches wopa-plus.com

Since its original launch in January 2011, WOPA has sold over a million philatelic items to tens of thousands of collectors in over 100 countries - a worldwide popularity that has inspired the production and development of its new website.

The new wopa-plus.com site is loaded with almost 50,000 products (and rising!) and is a complete, head-to-toe rethink of the WOPA user experience.

The new site offers: more intuitive navigation; optimisation for smartphones, tablets and desktops; user-selected magnification of product images; quick checkouts; ‘loyalty points’ on all purchases; new coin and banknote categories plus an improved thematic collection section, subscription section and product/seller pages with very useful filter options allowing users to get what they want fast!

Importantly, existing WOPA customers can log in as normal using their existing usernames and passwords and enjoy a brand new user interface with their full transaction histories that have been migrated seamlessly for them behind the scenes. WOPA+ registered users will automatically have their baskets saved when the log out and cancreate a ‘wish-list’ of items they may wish to purchase at a later date.

The ‘back end’ of the site has also experienced a complete redevelopment so that our equally important international partners selling their products through WOPA can enjoy an improved selling platform with live and historic data regarding sales and visits available to them on a fully secure seller interface.

The site continues to be available in 6 languages with the option to purchase in multiple currencies within a fully secure payment environment - users can set their preferred language and currency as part of their user profile for future visits.

The future according to WOPA+

WOPA+ CEO and founder Glendon Martinez explains “After experiencing average annual growth of more than 50% since we first launched WOPA in 2011, it was high time our branding and web presence represented the current state of WOPA and the results-generating work that the entire team and its partners continue to produce by creating and launching a new site.

To offer ‘easy shopping’ in an inspiring environment ‘anytime, anywhere and on any device’ was our inspiration! thus we are extremely proud of what has been achieved and we are convinced that we now offer our customers a unique online shopping experience.

WOPA’s unique business model of offering collectors the opportunity to purchase stamps and collectibles from a choice of countries in one website, in multiple currencies, with one payment and to pay the official price is our main reason for success and the rebranding of our business and launch of the new website does not our business model. In fact, the mission is to expand this business model into other collectibles such as coins and banknotes.

WOPA+ aims to continue steadily growing its business and offering the best available service in terms of quality, reliability, value and friendliness to our customers worldwide and to be a fair and trustworthy business partner to our sellers.”