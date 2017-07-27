Women’s Rugby World Cup marked by Ireland Post. A special commemorative stamp released

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Ireland Post has unveiled a special one-euro postage stamp, which celebrates Ireland's hosting of the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup from August 9 to 26 in Dublin and Belfast.

Designed by Zinc Design Consultants, the stamp features an action photo by IRFU official photography agents, Inpho Photography (Dan Sheridan), of Ireland captain Niamh Briggs during the historic win over New Zealand’s Black Ferns at the 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup.

“It’s such an honour to represent Irish Women's rugby on this special postage stamp,” said Briggs at the GPO today. “It marks this special event for Ireland and will really increase awareness of the tournament in the lead-up to the Women’s World Cup.

The whole island has truly embraced Women’s rugby, and the Women’s Rugby World Cup on home soil will be a celebration of all sports and all those who play and support Women's sport.”

Garda Niamh Briggs, originally from Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and currently stationed in Limerick, became captain of the Ireland Women's team at the start of the 2014/15 campaign.

12 teams will take part in this, the eighth Women’s Rugby World Cup in which the pool stages will be played at UCD and the final stages at Queen’s University and Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The countries competing are Ireland, England, Canada, France, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Wales, Spain, Hong Kong and Japan.