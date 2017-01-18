Winter birds land on the first PostNL sheetlet of the 2017. Ten special stamps introduced

The first 2017 stamp issue by PostNL takes its inspiration from birds. Changing with the seasons, birds have acquired centre stage on the stamp sheetlets in the Netherlands. First up are the winter birds, with images of the snow bunting, the sparrow-hawk, the grey goose, the wren, the robin redbreast and more gracing the stamps.

StampNews.com encourages our readers to appreciate the bright design of these special philatelic items.

Educational character

Designer Frank Janse was faced by a number of challenges when designing the stamps. All photos are close-ups of birds in various poses and locations: on a branch, in a tree hollow, on the nest, in flight, coming in to land, on water, in snow, etc. We also wanted the stamps to have an educational aspect, which is why each season features photographs of rare, endangered birds, such as the cuckoo and black-tailed godwit. With these stamps we hope to draw attention to the declining number of black-tailed godwits in our country.

About the 2017 Theme collection

Since 2015 PostNL has brought out annual collections of personal stamps themed around social issues. The stamps in this collection will become available on 2 January (winter), 20 February (spring), 6 June (summer) and 13 November (autumn). In 2016, the stamps in the theme collection were decorated with Janneke Brinkman’s drawings of flowers, plants and butterflies.