Windsor Castle as the oldest inhabited castle in the world. 6 special stamps along with a miniature sheet introduced by Royal Mail

Founded by William the Conqueror in around 1080, Windsor Castle is the oldest inhabited castle in the world, and The Queen’s home.

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Royal Mail has prepared for releasing six special stamps that explores iconic views and some of the sumptuous interiors of the castle.

The exteriors views:

Castle with the distinctive Round Tower

View of the Castle from the Long Walk

The Norman Keep (this stamp includes the PostEurop symbol)

Interior rooms explored are:

St George’s Hall used for major state banquets that can seat up to 160 people.

2017 also marks the 25th anniversary of the devastating fire, which was the spur to the extraordinary rebuilding and refurbishment that almost 1m visitors a year enjoy. The fire at Windsor broke out in the morning of 20 November 1992 and was finally extinguished fifteen hours later.

One hundred and fifteen rooms were destroyed or very badly damaged by the fire and over a million gallons of water were pumped into the fabric of the building. The process of clearing, drying out, rebuilding and redecorating the damaged structure was completed exactly five years later.

A miniature sheet of an additional four stamps explores St George’s Chapel, the spiritual home of the Order of the Garter, Britain’s senior Order of Chivalry founded by Edward III. Building began within the Castle in 1475 and Henry VII completed the nave and extraordinary stone vaulted ceiling. Finally Henry VIII completed building work by 1528. The architecture is renowned as among the finest examples of Gothic in the UK – the late medieval style of English architecture.