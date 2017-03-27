Willow Twigs as one of the brightest symbols of Easter. Finland Post celebrates the most important spring festivity with One special stamp

Catkins bring a promise of spring… In fact, what could better suit a stamp for the spring’s most beautiful celebration than a bunch of catkins? These natural treasures appeared on a new stamp introduced by Finland Post.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate an original design of this philatelic item!

Sending Easter greetings has long traditions, and a postcard with a spring theme is a delight for all recipients. This year, the Easter stamp features a bunch of catkins painted by artist Maarit Ailio. The playfully named Virvon varvon publication was designed by Paula Salviander.

“I especially like painting with watercolors so I chose them as the illustration technique. I also feel that a traditional painting technique suits well a delicate spring stamp”, Ailio says.

The Virvon varvon sheet contains fifteen domestic no-value indicator stamps.