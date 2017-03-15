Wellington man’s stamp collection is to be auctioned by Charterhouse of Sherborne. It is to fetch approx. £10,000

StampNews.com is glad to share the latest philatelic news with our readers. This piece of info concerns a man who is selling off his vast collection, much of which dates back to the Victorian era when stamps were first used.

The stamps include thousands of postcards, first day covers, presentation packs, prestige books, stamp booklets - and a vast range dating from the Penny Blacks of 1840, sheets and part sheets and high value stamps through to modern collector packs.

It is estimated they will fetch in the region of £10,000 when they come up for action in Sherborne on Friday, March 17.

Richard Bromell of auctioneers Charterhouse said: “Our collector’s auctions always have a good lot of coins, medals and stamps, but this sale includes the largest selection of stamps we have seen for a long time.

“The main collection comes from a client in Wellington who moved house a couple of years ago.

“With a large downsize in property, he had little choice but to place his collection in a containerised storage unit where it stayed in secure plastic crates until we turned up in one of our vans and removed the collection to be valued, sorted and catalogued at our Sherborne salerooms.”

Also in the collectors auction, there are other stamps, medal and coin collections, model trains and cars, postcards, dolls, teddy bears, Rolex and other watches, longcase, bracket and wall clocks, with a lifetime collection of hundreds of pieces of Swarovski along with antiques and interiors.

