Vistula as Poland’s longest river. Year of Vistula River celebrated with one special stamp by Poland Post

The Vistula or Wisła River is Poland’s longest river carving its way across the country for 1,050 Km or 650 miles, navigating through a landscape of meadows, forests, past castles and medieval towns and cities.

To mark the beauty and the importance of this river Poland Post has released an originally designed stamp that is highly recommended to our readers by StampNews.com. Let’s appreciate this bright item together!

The Wisła (Polish) or Vistula rises in the Beskid Mountains deep down in the south of Poland, its source is at Barania Góra near to the Czech and Slovak borders. Travelling the full length of the country, south to north through the old historic city of Craków (Kraków) and on into the wide European plains of the middle of Poland, past or through other towns and cities such as: Kraków, Sandomierz, Warszawa, Płock, Włocławek, Toruń, Bydgoszcz, Świecie, Grudziądz, Tczew and Gdańsk, eventually arriving at the Baltic Sea (In times past this was known as ‘Mare Suebicum’) via the Vistula Lagoon.

The lagoon is a labyrinth of sandbars, dunes spits and beaches with water meadows constantly changing due to the material within the river itself after its meandering journey and mans intervention. In order to keep the navigation for vessels clear the estuary requires dredging. Some 250 species of waterfowl, about 60 of which breed in the area, can be spotted in this wildlife haven.

There is evidence that people have been living along the Vistula for 2,000 years and the river has been an important trade route extending from the Black Sea to the Baltic, linking with the Dnieper River in neighbouring Ukraine, but once part of a larger Poland. This trade route was known as the Amber Road due to amber being transported from northern Europe to Greece and Egypt.