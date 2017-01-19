Valentine’s Day stamps come with a beating blue heart. 5 new festive items introduced by Finland Post

StampNews.com is happy to introduce to our readers’ attention a new series of romantic stamps by Finland Post. This year’s Valentine’s Day stamps were selected through a contest. The blue hearts by graphic designer Ari Kivi are ideal for Finland’s jubilee year. Let’s appreciate the design of this special item together!

“The playful combinations of blue hearts create an end result that captures my mental image of Finnish friendship. The formations of hearts depict different degrees and forms of friendship and caring,” explains Kivi.

“Poster design is the art form closest to my heart, but I consider postage stamps to be part of the same category. As it is often said: if it works on a matchbox, it works as a poster. I think that if you were to enlarge them, those postage stamps would pretty much be posters,” says first-time stamp designer Kivi.

The Valentine’s Day stamps are domestic no-value indicator stamps, and they are sold in a booklet of five stamps.