Vaduz and Gutenberg as the brightest castles of Liechtenstein. Two EUROPA 2017 stamps presented by Liechtenstein Post

At yearly intervals PostEurop issues stamps on a common theme. In 2017 the common theme for EUROPA stamps are palaces and castles. Liechtenstein Post contributes to the popular Europa stamp issues with the illustrations of “Vaduz Castle” and “Gutenberg Castle” that have appeared on two original stamps.

StampNews.com invites stamp collectors to appreciate these bright philatelic items!

Perched around 120 metres above the capital of the small country, Vaduz Castle is a hallmark that has served as a residence for the head of state and his family since 1939. The castle is presumed to date back to the 12th century: Experts assume that the keep was built first and an inhabited tower was added in 1287. Mentioned for the first time in 1322, the castle came into the possession of the Princely Family of Liechtenstein in 1712.

Gutenberg Castle is located in the country’s southernmost municipality, Balzers, and was built in the High Middle Ages. The castle hill is around 70 metres high and has been inhabited ever since the Neolithic period. Originally a church with a cemetery, the building fell into ruin over the course of several centuries but was restored between 1905 and 1912. The outer courtyard is open to visitors the whole year round but the castle chapel and parts of the castle only at specific times.