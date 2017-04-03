USPS stamps serve up ‘Delicioso’ foods from Caribbean. Six bright items are to be released

Six United States stamps celebrating prepared dishes from south of the border and the Caribbean are to be issued. With the release of the new Delicioso Forever® stamps, the U.S. Postal Service celebrates the influence of Central and South American, Mexican, and Caribbean foods and flavors on American cuisine.

This book of 20 stamps features six dishes from an array of Latin American culinary traditions that have found new life and variations in the United States.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate an exquisite design of these bright philatelic items!

The Delicioso stamps feature bright and playful illustrations of tamales, flan, sancocho, empanadas, chile relleno, and ceviche. The books include four of the tamales and flan designs and three of each of the other designs. The names of the six dishes appear in a festive font above each mouthwatering image. Each illustration was created by applying multiple layers of acrylic paint to textured boards, using sandpaper to reveal the hidden layers and give the designs a worn, vintage look.

As unique as the many cultures these dishes represent, every one of these foods vary in preparation and consumption based on who makes and eats them. While ingredients and cooking methods depend on location and availability, the feelings associated with a comforting meal transcend all boundaries and variations.

Artist John Parra designed the stamp artwork under the direction of Antonio Alcalá.