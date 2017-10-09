USPS is to Issue Alzheimer’s Awareness Stamp. Help to raise funds to combat Alzheimer’s disease

Would you pay more for a postage stamp if the extra money went to support a cause you consider important? Many people would, and do. It’s the idea behind Alzheimer’s Awareness semipostal stamp that will be issued by the USPS. The aim of this stamp is to raise money to fight this affliction that affects older Americans.

The Postal Service announced that the new stamp will be issued in November, but no preliminary stamp design has been revealed yet. So, StampNews.com invites you to take a look at Alzheimer’s Awareness stamp issued in 2008.

The data says that Alzheimer’s disease is very widespread in the USA. It is estimated that more than 5 million Americans have this affliction. Alzheimer’s disease causes a lot of disorders that affect people’s everyday life. These people experience troubles carrying out daily activities, so they cannot lead a normal style of life. The disease initially affects the parts of the brain that control language, thought and memory. As a common form of dementia, the Alzheimer’s disease affects mainly older people destroying their memory and other important mental functions. So, this issue is definitely worth our attention and awareness.

We would also like to remind you that the USPS issued other raising awareness stamps such as Breast Cancer stamp, 1 billion copies of stamps which were sold in 2014.

The intention to issue a new Alzheimer’s Awareness stamp reminds people that behind every person afflicted with Alzheimer’s there are families and friends whose hearts are breaking with each lost memory. And the stamp will allows us to honor the fight against this painful disease and support people who suffer from it.