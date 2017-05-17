UNPA issues new ‘Endangered Species’ stamps. 12 special items introduced by UNPA

For over twenty years, UNPA has issued stamps to highlight the need for the protection of endangered species of fauna and flora throughout the world.

StampNews.com is glad to introduce this year version of this series that features a variety of new species added to or updated in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) appendices.

The stamps are issued in the denominations of US$1.15, CHF 1,50 and €0,80 and feature a group of four endangered species on each sheet.

The species featured on the stamps are: Masobe gecko, Thresher shark, Clarion angelfish, Blaine’s fishhook cactus, Pygmy chameleon, Devil ray, Grandidier’s baobab, Green burrowing frog, Caucasian tur, Nautilus, Natal ginger, William’s dwarf gecko.

UNPA is partnering with Romfilatelia, the issuing company of Romanian postage stamps, to jointly issue a special first day cover. UNPA is also debuting a beautifully designed Endangered Species folder and maximum cards to accompany the stamp series.

Rorie Katz, of UNPA’s Graphic Design Team, designed the stamps and the Endangered Species folder.