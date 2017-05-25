Ukraine Post is to issue a stamp honouring 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala

Ukraine Post announced the issue of a stamp honouring 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala. The ethnic Tatar singer from Crimea brought the annual festival to Kiev by winning last year’s closely-contested competition in Stockholm. The appearance of the singer on a Ukrainian stamp is one of the most discussed events.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate the design of this freshly revealed item.

The 33-year-old instantly became a national heroine for performing a powerful ballad about the Soviet Union’s repression of Tatars in the peninsula.

“We take pride in the talent of Jamala, a Ukrainian people's artist,” the Ukrpochta postal service said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

It also posted a picture of the stamp that features a brown-hued signed portrait of Jamala looking off into the distance. The stamp is worth four hryvnias ($0.15 / 0.14 euros). It costs slightly more than two hryvnias to send a regular letter inside Ukraine.

2017 Eurovision’s semi-finals were on May 9 and 11. The final was held on May 13. The entire drew a global television audience of more than 200 million as well as vast numbers of additional viewers online.