Two elegant sailing ships appeared on stamps. First 2017 stamp issue from ÅlandPost to your attention

StampNews.com is glad to introduce our readers’ attention the third stamp issue of Åland Post’s Sailing ship series documenting the Åland sailing ship era appears. These are the first stamps that will be released by Åland Post in 2017.

Artist and captain Allan Palmer has painted the magnificent motifs depicting the barque Mariehamn and the full-rigged clipper Mermerus.

These vessels both represent a time when the development of sailing ships had more or less reached perfection. Originally named Lieutenant, the barque Mariehamn was purchased in 1880 by Ålandshipowner Nikolaj Sittkoff, and she became the first Åland owned vessel with a local crew to circumnavigate the world. The long voyage set off in 1881 and, in July 1882, the vessel rounded the Cape Horn, an event captured on the stamp by Allan Palmer.

Built in Glasgow, the lovely Mermerus was a full-rigged ironclad clipper and, also, one of the most rapid sailing vessels ever built. Shipowner Robert Mattson from Vårdö purchased the vessel in 1900.

Allan Palmer has painted the ship just off the Chilean coast on one of her many voyages. Mermerus met her destiny in 1909 when she ran aground just off Kristiansand on the Norwegian coast.