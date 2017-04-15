Tulips exhibition offers a symphony of color in Pitesti. 4 colourful stamps introduced by Romfilatelia

This spring, Romfilatelia dedicates the postage stamp issue Symphony of Tulips, to the city of Pitesti and its main manifestation. The exhibition’s tradition is long, and Pitesti became associated with the idea of the city of tulips. The first edition took place in early May 1978 and delighted the residents by the richness of colours. The “Symphony of Tulips” is the second oldest dendrological and flower exhibition in Europe, after that of the Dutch city of Tynaarlo.

StampNews.com is glad to present to our readers’ attention a special stamp issue by Romfilatelia that depicts the images of four representative buildings for Pitesti, in terms of administrative, historical and cultural heritage, which are accompanied by the enchanting colours that the Symphony of Tulips pours over the city.

The postage stamp with the face value of Lei 2.50 illustrates Pitesti City Hall, built in 1933 as headquarters of the Financial Administration and which became City Hall in 1968.

Built in Neo-Romanian style, the edifice has as author the architect State Cintan (1876-1940), who combined archaeology and ethnography in his works, and was very susceptible to local architectural traditions. Thus, the central hall was conceived as a patio covered by a spectacular skylight.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 4 presents the County Museum, the former palace of the Prefecture of Arges County, a beautiful Neoclassical building (1898-1899). It hosts significant evidence of the town’s history and that of Wallachia. Near the main building, two new modern buildings complement the museum.

The postage stamp with the face value of Lei 4.50 presents the headquarters of the “Rudolf Schweitzer – Cumpana” Art Gallery, built in 1886, in the Neoclassical style, and the former headquarters of Pitesti City Hall, until his move to the current location in 1968. The interior was done in French eclectic style, with a spacious hall and monumental staircase, which is in harmony with the valuable museum pieces it shelters. In its rooms are exhibited by Nicolae Grigorescu, Stefan Luchian, Theodor Pallady, Gh. Petrascu, Rudolf Schweitzer-Cumpana and Nicolae Tonitza attracting visitors’ attention to important moments in the history of Romanian fine arts.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 16 illustrates the Court of Appeal, a Neoclassical building from 1914. The architects Eracle Lazarescu and Arghir Culina designed a monumental construction, in which light transforms into a genuine element of creation and invited to animate the space through central hall skylight.