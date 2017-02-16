Trades and crafts represented with pictograms. 3 original SEPAC stamps introduced by Liechtenstein Post

SEPAC is a cooperation between 14 small postal administrations in Europe that issue stamps on common themes on a regular basis. This year each country is creating its own special stamp on the theme of trades and crafts. Philately Liechtenstein used this as an opportunity to integrate its SEPAC stamp this year into a series that will be continued in the future.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate three bright items issued by Liechtenstein Post together!

Graphic artist René Wolfinger chose to graphically represent the three motifs with pictograms and placed these on different coloured backgrounds. A common feature on each special stamp is a stylised hand to symbolise the theme of trades and crafts. On the SEPAC stamp depicting the “Goldsmith” profession (value: CHF 2.00), one of the oldest metalcrafts, the pictograms show a hammer, pliers, tweezers and screw clamp.

The “Stonemason” special stamp (value: CHF 1.30) shows the graphic symbols of a hammer, pointed chisel and drove chisel. The oldest still preserved pieces of work of this profession are around 40,000 years old.

By contrast, thimble, scissors, needles, measuring tape and sewing machine are to be seen on the “Tailor” special stamp (value: CHF 1.80). The origins of this profession go back to the middle 12th century.